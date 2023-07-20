Stoke City will hope the 2023/24 season is one that finally sees them compete at the top end of the Championship table.

The Potters have been in England’s second tier for a number of seasons now but have yet to have a real go at promotion.

The arrival of Alex Neil was the first step in making that happen; however, the Scot was unable to turn the club’s fortunes around that quickly.

But, as Neil prepares for his first full season in charge, he will be hoping significant changes in this summer's transfer window can help the club reach its goal.

The club has been very busy in the free agent market, with Michael Rose, Enda Stevens, and Daniel Johnson all being added.

No doubt Neil will want more than free agent signings and that seems to be the case, as the Potters are interested in Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, as reported by Bristol World.

What is Aaron Collins’ situation at Bristol Rovers?

Since signing for Bristol Rovers, Collins has been a breath of fresh air and has made significant strides in his career.

The 25-year-old joined the Gas in 2021 on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers and since joining the club he has scored 33 times and registered 15 assists.

Collins played a crucial role in Rovers returning to League One in the 2021/22 season, but in the last campaign, Collins’ importance grew even more.

The forward netted 16 goals and grabbed 12 assists in the league, form that saw the striker named League One Player of the Season.

Of course, that form has now caught the attention of interested sides, with scouts from various clubs having a look at the 25-year-old during parts of last season.

Collins is still contracted at the Memorial Stadium until the summer of 2025 and therefore, any interested side is probably going to have to pay a decent fee.

Stoke City’s interest in Aaron Collins

The report from Bristol World, states that Stoke are one club from the Championship that is interested in Collins, but as of yet there has been no bid made from the club.

The report states: “Our understanding is that Stoke City are one Championship club interested in signing Collins. It’s initial interest at the moment and no bid has yet been lodged, but he’s on their radar. At the moment, no departure is imminent for the 16-goal hero, and that’s good news, as there is a hope he can replicate his form next season.”

It also goes on to add that Bristol Rovers have a valuation of the 16-goal forward, and they will stand firm on that.

Would Aaron Collins be a good signing for Stoke City?

Stoke are probably a side that needs to freshen up their attack this summer, as it went very stale last time out.

Collins is definitely a player that is growing and growing, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets his big move to the Championship.

That said, Stoke would be very wise to add the forward to their team, as he excelled last season in League One. He may take some time to adapt, but with the right service and patience, Collins could be an excellent signing for any Championship side this summer.