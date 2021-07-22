Stoke City hold talks with Aston Villa over player as they look to win Championship transfer battle

Stoke City are ‘hopeful’ of signing Keinan Davis on a season-long loan from Aston Villa ahead of plenty of Championship rivals.

It was reported earlier in the week that up to nine clubs in the second tier were keeping tabs on the 23-year-old striker, who has failed to establish himself as a regular for Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Therefore, a loan move is on the cards and Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that the Potters have made moves to try and bring the target man in, although nothing is imminent.

“Stoke want to sign Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan for the season and have held talks. No decision yet, and a move is likely to be a few weeks away, but Stoke are hopeful of agreeing a deal.”

Davis made 15 appearances for the Premier League side in the previous campaign, but the vast majority of those were from the bench, and he netted once for the club.

Bringing in additional options up top has been a priority for Michael O’Neill this window as he looks to build a Potters side that can compete for promotion this season.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

The verdict

This would be a good bit of business for Stoke as they are in need of at least one striker and Davis would be a smart addition as he is young, eager to prove himself and he brings something different to the team with his physicality.

Some may be concerned by his goal record but Davis has improved a lot over the past year or so with Villa and with most of his games coming from the bench, his stats are somewhat misleading.

The level of interest in Davis shows this would be a coup for Stoke and it appears this is one to monitor in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.