Stoke City hit with major player setback after convincing Hull City win

Stoke City’s Joe Allen will miss the rest of the season after he was forced off with what appears to be a ruptured Achilles in the 5-1 win over Hull City this afternoon.

The Potters went into the game knowing they needed three points to leapfrog their opponents and to put a cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

And, that’s exactly what they did, with Michael O’Neill’s men racing into a three-goal lead before seeing it out with ease for what was a huge win.

However, there was a negative, with the boss confirming to Stoke-On-Trent Live that the influential Allen has suffered a serious setback.

“It looks like Joe has ruptured his Achilles. He had to be helped off the pitch at half-time. You fear the worst. Hopefully it’s not the case but it sounds like it’s not the news you hope for and he’ll have to go undergo surgery this week.

“It’s a huge loss. He’s a terrific player, a terrific lad. He’s been fantastic for me. When you come into a club, players like Joe Allen make your job a lot easier.”

If Stoke’s fears are confirmed, it means Allen will miss Euro 2020 for Wales as well.

The verdict

This is a huge blow for Stoke and you have to feel for Allen as well considering he was looking forward to a major international tournament in the summer.

Whilst the club may not know for sure for the next few days, the fact O’Neill has said this means it does not look good at all.

He will be sorely missed in the middle of the park for the Potters as they still have a lot of work to do to ensure safety despite their vital win this afternoon.

