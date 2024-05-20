Former Stoke City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen believes the Potters should achieve a Championship play-off place next season.

The Danish goalkeeping legend made 129 appearances for the Potters between 2008-2015, in what were some golden years for football in the Potteries.

And despite another disappointing season for the club, the 47-year-old has been discussing the current Stoke side under manager Steven Schumacher, and he believes that the club should be making an appearance in the top six next season.

Sorensen: "at least get into the play-offs"

Sorensen said to OLBG: "It shows how hard it is to get out of the Championship, when you go down you have to change the culture and change everything.

"But I think there are good signs at Stoke, at least late in the season when they only lost one of their last six games. There's definitely hope for next year. And they've got a great ownership.

"The family are there and so they've got a lot of stability. You just have to find it on the pitch and hopefully Steven Schumacher is the one to get them into that play-off picture, and then anything can happen.

"I think the pressure will be there next year to at least get into the play-offs."

Schumacher has big challenge getting Stoke in play-off mix

It's fair to say that Stoke City haven't been enjoying life back in the Championship, as since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, the club is yet to record a top-half finish in the second tier in six attempts.

But as Sorensen eluded to, Stoke were able to finish the 2023/24 Championship season in encouraging fashion, as Schumacher's side ended their disappointing campaign with three wins on the bounce.

The 56 points that the club registered this season was three better than the 53 they put up last season, but it's not quite the progress Potters fans will have been hoping, nor expecting to see from their side.

Frustrations are mounting in the Potteries, as their loyal supporters witness clubs with respectfully smaller stature and budgets such as Luton Town and most recently Ipswich Town respectively, achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, their club have continued to languish in the second tier, as manager after manager has failed to kick-start Stoke's promotion ambitions for multiple years.

Schumacher must solve goals issue

If Schumacher is to get Stoke in play-off contention next season, one aspect of his side has to be addressed more than any other - scoring goals.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has been an issue that has plagued the Potters more than most during their time back in the Championship, and has prevented promising squads of players from truly competing with the best in the division.

Stoke City Championship top scorers, per Transfermarkt Season Top scorer Goals 23/24 Andre Vidigal 6 22/23 Tyrese Campbell 9 21/22 Jacob Brown 13 20/21 Nick Powell 12 19/20 Sam Clucas 11 18/19 Benik Afobe 8

Back-to-back seasons of their top scorer being in single digits, and the 49 goals scored this season being their worst return since the 45 registered in their first season back in the Championship in 2018/19, has been curtailing any hopes of challenging for a top six place.

With forwards Tyrese Campbell and Wesley both departing the club as free agents, current goalscoring hopes appear to be pinned on a recent winter window arrival.

Million Manhoef's four goals in 14 Championship appearances this season were almost enough to crown him top scorer, and he may prove to be the solution to Stoke's woes in front of goal.

It can be expected that Schumacher will be in the market for some extra firepower this season, and he must get those signings right as otherwise the same old problem for the Potters may well prove to be their undoing once again.