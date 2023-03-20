Stoke City are just one of multiple Championship teams to have shown an interest in Birmingham City loanee and Wolverhampton Wanderers man Dion Sanderson this season, according to this afternoon's report from Birmingham Live.

The same outlet has added that Wolves wouldn't hold out for an excessive fee for the defender, who is still contracted to the Midlands outfit beyond this summer.

It has even been reported that Sanderson's parent club are willing to help him seal a move to his preferred destination, though it remains to be seen if the club he wants to join in the summer will be able to cough up the amount needed to lure him away from Molineux permanently.

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers took an interest in him during the January transfer window but with there being no recall clause in his loan deal, that gave Birmingham the power to get a longer-term deal over the line for him without opposition.

Birmingham's interest in securing a permanent agreement for him was reported by Football Insider way back in November, though they have been unable to tie him down for the long term at this stage with the player set to head back to Wolves at the end of this term.

And they could now face a major battle for his signature this summer, with Stoke just one of multiple second-tier sides believed to have shown an interest in him this term.

It was reported back in the winter that Wolves were holding out for £3m for him - but it remains to be seen whether that price tag has changed since.

The Verdict:

Stoke and Wolves have already struck up a relationship with Ki-Jana Hoever thriving at the bet365 Stadium at the moment, something that can only be bad news for Birmingham if they want to get a permanent agreement over the line for Sanderson.

Considering Blues' heavy use of the loan market in recent seasons, it would be a surprise if they forked out the amount needed to secure Sanderson for the long term, unless Wolves reduce his price tag quite considerably.

But he has two years remaining on his contract at Molineux and this is why Birmingham would probably have to accept a major sell-on clause in this deal if they want to recruit him for the long term or pay out a considerable amount of money.

However, John Eustace's side do have the advantage of having him for the first half of last term and the whole of this season, with that potentially working in their favour as they possibly look to beat other sides to secure his signature in the summer.

In terms of a potential move to Stoke, it may be an attractive one because Harry Souttar has left and Axel Tuanzebe is only on loan, with these two factors potentially allowing him to establish himself as a regular starter in Staffordshire.