Stoke City have seemingly learned from their past mistakes in transfer windows as they now look to build to a future that will see them back in the Premier League once again.

It has now been five years since they were relegated back to the Championship and one of the biggest reasons for that happening was poor recruitment.

They spent a lot of money poorly and the signing Gianelli Imbula symbolised what was going wrong at Stoke.

This of course eventually caught up with them and when they first came down that worrying trend carried on but now it appears that a more sensible approach is the Alex Neil way.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

How poor of a signing was Gianelli Imbula for Stoke?

The DR Congo international was signed by Mark Hughes, who was sacked by Bradford City this season, for a club-record £18.3m on deadline day of the winter window in 2016.

He made a promising start to his career at Stoke but he was soon dropped by Hughes at the start of the next campaign and things went from bad to worse for him as in 2017 he was then sent out on loan.

After a loan spell at French side Toulouse two more followed as he had a year at Rayo Vallecano in Spain before spending a season in Italy with Lecce.

Overall he only made 28 appearances for the club before he left to go and play in Russia which was not the expectation when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Imbula still being under contract at the club whilst they were struggling in the Championship was the biggest reminder of why it had all gone wrong.

How have things changed at Stoke?

When they first got relegated it appeared that things had not changed due to the fact that manager Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones were spending too much money on players who done far too little.

That was until Michael O'Neil steadied the ship for a few years and then this summer optimism arrived with plenty of new signings from various different countries.

Even though they had an inconsistent start Alex Neil has now got them five games unbeaten whilst integrating the likes of Andre Vidigal, Wouter Burger, Mehdi Leris and Junior Tchamadeu into the squad, as well as others who joined in the summer.

Bringing in so many young players from different backgrounds is not a simple task, so the fact that Neil has got a base to build on after the international break with a hungry group is so much more promising than splashing the cash on people who don't want to be there.

That is why Stoke have come a long way and the fun part for supporters is that they have still got a long way to go, so the journey should be one to enjoy.