Stoke City handed transfer boost as Middlesbrough’s stance on move for Nottingham Forest player outlined

Middlesbrough are unlikely to make a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor this summer with Boro not being able to afford the transfer fee or wages it would take to secure him, according to Teesside Live.

Neil Warnock is attempting to add to his options upfront during the summer transfer window as he attempts to replace the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga.

Football League World revealed that Taylor is someone that has been on their radar amid the possibility of Forest making him available during the transfer window.

It is believed that the likes of Stoke City, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are also other teams that are on alert over the forward’s situation at Nottingham Forest this summer. That comes after the 31-year-old struggled for regular game time last term and scored just four league goals for the Reds.

The latest update from Teesside Live reveals that Middlesbrough is unlikely to be the next destination for Taylor this summer.

That comes with Boro not likely to be able to come up with the sort of transfer fee or wage demands that would be needed to make the move happen. While the report adds that there is also some concern about the 31-year-old’s attitude.

The Verdict

This will be a major boost for the likes of Stoke, Barnsley and Blackburn and suggests that they will have one less side to worry about competing for in the race to sign Taylor this summer. The 31-year-old is still a player with a lot of quality to offer and despite having a down year at Nottingham Forest his 11 goals in 22 league games for Charlton in 2019/20 shows what he can offer.

Middlesbrough need a goal scorer but it seems that Warnock is not convinced that an outlay for Taylor is the best method for him to solve their issues in the final third. Boro are likely to need more than just one new forward arrival this summer and therefore they might feel they need to be more conservative with their wages and not offer a sizeable sum to just one new player.

Taylor does seem to be a player that Nottingham Forest want to move on this summer and therefore this will be something of a blow to them. However, there is still likely to be plenty of other interested parties that will eventually look to make a move for the striker at some stage.