Axel Tuanzebe will leave Manchester United in the summer when his deal at Old Trafford expires.

The centre-back, who came through the ranks of the Red Devils, is currently on loan with Stoke City after struggling to get game time under Erik ten Hag. Even though he has only featured in four league games, Tuanzebe has made a positive impression with the Potters, who are yet to lose in the Championship when he has played.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that boss Alex Neil has already admitted he would be keen on securing the 25-year-old on a long-term basis. And, the chances of that happening appear to have increased, as ESPN confirmed the player has no future with the Premier League side.

Tuanzebe’s contract with United is up in the summer, and the report has revealed that he won’t be offered fresh terms, meaning he will be on the lookout for a new club.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Stoke will have a free run at the defender, who is likely to attract interest from across the continent. But, it does mean that no negotiations are needed with a club, and they can speak directly to the player and his representatives.

The immediate focus for Tuanzebe will be to keep getting minutes under his belt for the Potters, who are back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to take on Coventry City. The loanee is sure to be in the XI as Neil’s men look to make it five games unbeaten.

The verdict

This is good news for Stoke, and other clubs, even if it’s not that much of a surprise. Whilst you could argue United should offer Tuanzebe a new deal to protect his value, the reality is that a summer exit is the best move for all parties.

With the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire ahead of him in the pecking order, Tuanzebe was not going to get the game time he wants. So, they don’t need him, whilst the player has to find a club where he can become a key player.

That would happen at Stoke, and you would expect them to be in talks with Tuanzebe over a move, and they will hope his current loan will give them an edge over rivals. But, there will be a lot of rival interest in the former England U21 international, and whoever does sign Tuanzebe on a free will be doing some excellent business.

