Stoke City handed major transfer boost after update involving Leeds United target

Stoke City have confirmed that talented forward Emre Tezgel has agreed a three-year deal to stay at the club.

The England youth international has been with the Potters since he was a kid and is extremely highly-rated, which is why he was handed his first-team debut last season, becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process.

However, due to his age, there were plenty of doubts surrounding the future of Tezgel, as a host of Premier League clubs have been monitoring the attacker, with Leeds United particularly keen.

But, the teenager will be staying with Stoke, as the club announced on their official site that a professional contract has been agreed that will begin when Tezgel turns 17, which is in September later this year.

The length of the contract shows the faith that the Staffordshire outfit have in the youngster and his challenge will be to push into the first-team squad more often in the future.

Tezgel has been a prolific scorer for the development sides in recent years and was named on the bench for the final day draw against Coventry last season.

The verdict

This is great news for Stoke as Tezgel is one of their best prospects and it would’ve been a real blow to lose him before he could make his mark on the first-team.

The fact he is willing to commit shows that O’Neill has given him a clear pathway to the team and it’s now down to the player to put in the work to show he warrants a chance.

It’s a real coup for Stoke that the talented striker has decided to stay and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

