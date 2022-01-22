Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that Romaine Sawyers and Nick Powell have both stepped up their road to recovery by this week.

Signed on a temporary deal from West Bromwich Albion during the previous summer transfer window, Sawyers featured in 16 of the club’s opening 21 league games of the season.

However, since sustaining a thigh injury during Stoke’s clash with Queens Park Rangers last month, the midfielder has been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Powell has been another noticeable absentee in recent times as he has struggled to overcome a leg injury that he suffered in October.

Before picking up this issue, the midfielder managed to score six goals in 10 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Stoke will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Hull City by producing a positive performance in their showdown with high-flying Fulham this afternoon.

The Potters could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places if they seal all three points in this particular showdown.

Ahead of this clash, O’Neill has shared an update on Sawyers and Powell.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the Stoke Sentinel) about the duo, the Stoke boss said: “Romaine Sawyers and Nick Powell have both been on the grass today [Friday].

“Sawyers was out for the first time, basically just with the medical team. Powell joined in parts of the training. He’ll step that up over the next week.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Stoke as Sawyers and Powell both know exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus the news that they are making progress from their injuries will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters.

During his career to date, Sawyers has managed to make 185 appearances in the Championship whilst Powell has provided 61 direct goal contributions at this level.

If this duo are able to feature regularly for the Potters during the second half of the season, they could potentially play a significant role in the club’s push for a top-six finish.

In order to prevent the possibility of Sawyers or Powell suffering an injury setback, O’Neill will need to ease both players back into action when they are fit enough to return to senior action.