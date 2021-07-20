Stoke City finalise player’s temporary exit

Raith Rovers have unveiled the signing of heavily touted Stoke City youngster Ethon Varian on a loan deal that will last until January 2022.

Varian, who has made his debut for the Republic of Ireland Under-21’s side, came through the Potters ranks after signing his first professional contract in July 2020 but is yet to make a senior appearance at the Bet365 Stadium.

The 18-year-old operates as a striker and has featured for Stoke’s Under-23’s side, who ply their trade in the Premier League 2, but has also enjoyed short loan spells with Nantwich Town in the English non-league system.

John McGlynn’s newest acquisition has already donned the blue of Raith, having made his debut in the recent Iain Davidson testimonial match against Hibernian.

The newest Rovers signing spoke to Raith TV yesterday, saying: “The lads have been good and the gaffer has helped me to settle in really quick, so it has been good all round. It was tough coming from grassroots back home but I’ve pushed on really quick and hopefully I can do the same here to push the club on further.

“I’ll hopefully bring goals and assists, but I’ll also be involved in a lot of goals hopefully to push this team further.”

The verdict

A young, hungry attacker, Varian will benefit from the experience of first team football, whilst also furthering his game from his progress as a youngster. Varian will be hoping to make a positive impact to take back with him to Stoke, a club he certainly has a long-term future with.

