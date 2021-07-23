Stoke City finalise player’s departure

Badou Ndiaye has had his Stoke City contract cancelled by mutual consent, the club’s website has confirmed.

Ndiaye joined the Potters for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £14million in January 2018 but failed to help keep the club in the Premier League at the end of that season.

He has played just 14 times for Stoke since and has been out on loan at four different clubs during the duration of his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Dakar-born midfielder has had spells with Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, Karagumruk and and Al-Ain of Saudi Arabia whilst under contract with Stoke.

Michael O’Neill revealed last year that Ndiaye had told him he wanted to leave the club, and the 32-cap Senegal international has not been involved in the Potters preparations for the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

With just one year remaining on his Stoke deal, both parties have decided agreed a parting of ways is the best solution.

The Verdict

Signings such as that of Ndiaye will likely be associated with the way in which Stoke lost their way as a club, resulting in relegation from the Premier League and a number of underwhelming seasons in the second tier.

Despite some promising performances in his early Potters career, the midfielder has not come close to justifying the significant transfer fee the club paid for him and the only surprising thing about his permanent departure is that it has taken this long to come about.

Michael O’Neill has seemingly attempted to move on any players he does not see as behind his vision for Stoke, suggesting he will not be too disappointed to see Ndiaye move on.

