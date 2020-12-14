Stoke City figure delivers clear transfer message after Tyrese Campbell blow

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has admitted that the club won’t be able to splash the cash to sign a replacement for Tyrese Campbell in January.

The 20-year-old, who is the Potters top scorer this season, suffered a knee injury against Cardiff City last week and it was confirmed yesterday that he will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

That was a significant blow for the Staffordshire outfit, although the only positive was that January is just around the corner.

However, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill made it clear that the club can’t afford to make the big-money signing that would be needed to replace Campbell, as he called on others in the squad to step up.

“With Ty going out of the team, it causes us a dilemma and we have to try and compensate for that as a squad. As we approach January, we’ll have to look at what options may or may not be available to us.

“It’ll be very difficult to find a direct replacement for Ty without spending a lot of money which we’re not going to be in a position to do.”

The verdict

The reality is that Stoke can’t spend significant sums now, so O’Neill’s comments are spot on.

Clearly, he isn’t ruling out a new signing coming in, but whoever does arrive won’t command a big fee, and some wheeling and dealing may need to be done beforehand.

The Campbell injury is so unfortunate for the club and others on the fringes do need to start performing to make up for his absence.

