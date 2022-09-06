Stoke City fan pundit outlines player that “can be one of the most lethal” in the Championship under Alex Neil

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is someone that FLW’s Potters fan pundit, Ben Rowley, is looking forward to seeing under new manager Alex Neil.

Neil has succeeded Michael O’Neill at the bet365 Stadium recently and has set about getting a talented squad moving in the right direction once more.

One player he could well be counting on in the months to come is Campbell, who at 22, still has plenty to offer.

The task at hand for Neil when it comes to his striker is helping him rediscover the type of form he showed earlier in his career, prior to a serious knee injury in 2020. At the point of that setback, Campbell had seven goals in 19 appearances and was threatening to become one of the Championship’s best.

In the eyes of our fan pundit Ben, Campbell remains an exciting project for Neil.

“I’m really excited to see what Alex Neil can do with Tyrese Campbell,” Ben told FLW.

“He’s a striker that, for me, just before he got his serious knee injury looked like he could have been one of the best in the league. Since then, after a long road to recovery, he’s perhaps not quite showing that form.

“Now, with better coaching under Alex Neil and with better players around him, I’m hoping Tyrese Campbell can be one of the most lethal strikers in the league. He will need time to click, but I’m certainly sure he’s one of our best finishers, it’s just how we use him. Hopefully we use him in the right way.”

Campbell has scored only six goals since his comeback, one of which has come this season in Neil’s first fixture in-charge against Swansea City. Campbell stepped up to score a 90th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw on August 31st.

The Verdict

It’s taken Campbell some time to get going after his injury, but he’s got time on his side and years ahead of him to rediscover that form we saw prior to December 2020.

Neil is a good manager to bring that side of his game back out, too, with his work up at Sunderland with Ross Stewart still looking particularly impressive as they stepped up from League One and into the Championship.

He’s a manager that can bring the best out of players and Campbell is clearly someone that has it in him to score consistently at Championship level. You’d hope it’s a partnership that will eventually take off.

