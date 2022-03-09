Stoke City fan pundit issues verdict on Nick Powell’s latest setback

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In what is a familiar tale for Stoke City fans, Nick Powell is set to spend further time on the sidelines after picking up yet another injury.

Powell has been the Potters’ talisman when he’s been fit to play ever since his move from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2019 and scored 12 goals last season in the absence of Tyrese Campbell for the majority of the campaign.

Stoke supporters would have been hoping for the attacking midfielder to steer clear of any niggles in the 2021-22 season as Powell being fit increases their chances of promotion, but as ever it’s been a stop-start campaign.

Having scored five goals in his first nine league games – even with a spell out injured for a month in that time period – Powell then missed three months of action and now after another seven matches back in the team, a quad problem picked up against Blackpool will keep him out for six weeks.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that not only will this latest injury for Powell potentially stutter his own career in the next few years but it could potentially also cost Michael O’Neill his job as Potters manager as he’s one of the players he relies on to be a match-winner.

“It’s disappointing to see Nick Powell injured on a couple of fronts actually,” Ben said.

“Short-term, Michael O’Neill needs every man that he can playing well in his squad to save his job essentially.

“Stoke are on a massive decline and we need someone to be able to score goals and win games and Nick Powell has been a big part of that ever since he started playing regularly for Stoke.

“Long-term, Nick Powell I think is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship on his day. I think he’s proven that often this season and he proved it last season too.

“He’s injured too regularly for me – whether it’s just unlucky or anything else, I know that it’s only when he met Nathan Jones that he ever stepped up his fitness.

“It’s a huge shame because there’s a huge player in there, you wonder whether next season he may go on another great run of not being injured and be one of the players of the season but for me he will be hampered as a footballer so long as he keeps having injuries like this.”

The Verdict

Everyone knows how talented a player Powell is, but he’s just not fit enough regularly to show it.

He’s seemingly not the same player that managed to get through 42 matches in all competitions last season and even since his return from a leg injury back in January, Powell hasn’t particularly made an impact unlike players such as Lewis Baker.

This latest setback will be frustrating for all – mostly for Michael O’Neill as he may need players like Powell around to save his job.

He could be back for the final few matches of the 2021-22 season but will it be too late for O’Neill by that point? It may very well be.