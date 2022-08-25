Stoke City fan pundit eyes Aston Villa raid for 43-year-old after Michael O’Neill decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City fan pundit, Ben Rowley, has outlined his desire to see Neil Critchley replace Michael O’Neill at the bet365 Stadium.

Reports from Mike McGrath at The Telegraph this morning have confirmed that O’Neill is set to be sacked by Stoke, leaving the club after almost three years at the helm.

A lacklustre start in 2022/23 sees Stoke sitting 21st in the table, with only four points on the board from the opening five fixtures.

Despite that, FLW’s Stoke fan pundit, Ben, told us that he feels Stoke are in a better place than they were when O’Neill came to the club in November 2019.

Ben revealed: “Stoke are in a more stable place than when they last changed manager. We were nearly relegated when Michael O’Neill came in and nobody wanted to touch us.

“This time we are much stronger and I think we can go big with our manager choice.”

The man Ben wants to see succeed O’Neill is Neil Critchley, who is currently serving under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The 43-year-old has previously led Blackpool to promotion from League One into the Championship, before finishing 16th last season and just a couple of points adrift of Stoke.

However, Critchley moved on to Villa Park to link up with Gerrard in June 2022.

“I really hope we can tempt someone like Neil Critchley away from Aston Villa despite him just joining,” Ben stated.

“He did very well with a young Blackpool team last season, keeping them up and performing just as well as Stoke. With a similar team, with perhaps better quality than Blackpool, I’d be excited to see what he could do.

“We’ve built a great squad now, it’s just about getting the best out of them tactically. Someone like Critchley, a good head coach, could do that.”

Stoke face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this coming weekend.

The Verdict

It’s hard to think that Critchley wouldn’t be a good appointment for Stoke in wake of the O’Neill news.

He’s a young, hungry coach who has proved himself in the EFL with Blackpool previously.

The squad at Stoke has more ability than the one at Blackpool and you’d hope that he could start building towards pushing the Potters in the right direction again.

One issue is how new Critchley is to his role at Aston Villa. Would he just walk out on Gerrard months after arriving? It’s a hurdle that Stoke would have to overcome if they go down this path.

