Stoke City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Potters transfer deals from over the years

Stoke City have had a good start to the season and it appears that Michael O’Neill has done some shrewd work in the transfer market.

Of the new recruits, Sam Surridge has scored two in two, whilst Mario Vrancic appears to have added a touch of quality to the centre of the park.

Of course, the Potters haven’t always been great in the market, but how much do you remember of previous deals? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 22 Which club did Michael Kightly join from? Aston Villa Birmingham West Brom Wolves