Stoke City eyeing up double transfer swoop

Stoke City are interested in signing Paddy McNair and Jamal Lewis, according to reports from the Sunday Life, Belfast.

Stoke confirmed their Championship status for at least another year at the weekend, after defeating promotion hopefuls Brentford by a goal to nil at the bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill will now be keen to strengthen his squad, with two of his former players for Northern Ireland being linked with a move to Staffordshire.

McNair has been a key player for Middlesbrough in their bid for survival this term, scoring five goals and chipping in with three assists from midfield.

Lewis, meanwhile, was a key player for Norwich City as they won automatic promotion to the Championship last season.

The young left-back has made 31 appearances for the Canaries as they were relegated from the top-flight this term, and has played under O’Neill for the national side on a few occasions.

The Verdict

Jamal Lewis and Paddy McNair would be two much-needed, impressive signings for Norwich if they manage to lure them to the bet365.

McNair is a box-to-box midfielder who offers real energy, and he would really fit O’Neill’s system and the high-intensity style of play he wants to utilise.

Lewis was superb in the Championship for Norwich but failed to cut it in the Premier League, and I think he would add real quality for depth at Stoke.

It doesn’t surprise me to see O’Neill eyeing up Northern Irish players, and I think we can expect a lot to arrive this summer.