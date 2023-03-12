Stoke City eyeing summer move for Blackpool player

Stoke City are interested in Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Gabriel initially joined Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest for the 2020/21 season, where he helped the club win promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs.

The right-back then made his move to Bloomfield Road permanent in the summer of 2021, and has now made a total of 71 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders, scoring once in that time.

Now however, it seems as though the 24-year-old is starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the Championship.

According to this latest update, Stoke are now monitoring the progress of Gabriel, with the view to a potential permanent deal for the defender, as Neil looks to secure a long term option in that position.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Gabriel’s contract at Blackpool, with the option to extend that deal for a further year, meaning they are in a position to command a fee for the right-back.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a good signing for Stoke to make if they choose to pursue it.

With Ki-Jana Hoever and Dujon Sterling both only on loan at the club until the end of this season, it does feel as though the Potters do indeed need some longer term options on the right of their defence.

Gabriel will provide that to them, and he has shown himself to be a reliable option in the Championship despite Blackpool’s struggles this season, where his experience at this level will be useful for the Potters.

Indeed, while there is still time on his contract remaining, the fact the Seasiders look set for relegation back to League One this season, means this could become an affordable deal for Stoke to make, meaning it could be worth pursuing.