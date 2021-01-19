Stoke City eyeing fresh transfer move to sign 23-goal striker

Stoke City are set to reignite their interest in Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Potters were reportedly keen on a January move for the 24-year-old 12 months ago, but he remained at Pittodrie Stadium and ended up scoring 23 times in 37 appearances for the Dons in all competitions.

Cosgrove has struggled in terms of goals this term, netting only three, although the Potters are still keen on the frontman – with the Scottish Sun reporting that manager Michael O’Neill watched him during Aberdeen’s defeat to Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers earlier this month.

Quiz: The top 16 Stoke City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Jonathan Walters join for £2.07m? Sheffield Wednesday Derby Millwall Burnley

Cosgrove’s contract with the Dons expires in the summer of 2022, and Aberdeen reportedly want around £2.7million for the striker, which is around what Ligue 2 side Guingamp bid for him during the summer window.

The Verdict

Whilst Stoke have already been one of the busiest sides in the January window, it’s no surprise to see O’Neill in the market for some fresh impetus in the strike department.

Frontmen Steven Fletcher, Sam Vokes and Lee Gregory have notched just once in all competitions between them for the Potters this season, whilst top goalscorer Tyreese Campbell remains out injured.

O’Neill’s men have found the net just three times during the Championship in their last seven matches, and if they want to maintain their top-six hopes then a January addition could be the difference.

Therefore, if Cosgrove could replicate his goalscoring form in Scotland, then he would be an ideal signing for them.