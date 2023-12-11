Highlights Stoke City have approached Alex Neil over the vacant managerial role at the club.

The Potters are looking for a new boss after sacking Neil following a run of four straight defeats that has left them in a Championship relegation battle.

Smith's has been out of work since the end of last season, when he left Leicester City after their relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke City have approached Dean Smith about the possibility of taking over the vacant managerial role at the club.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the 52-year-old is a top contender to replace Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke searching for Neil replacement

As things stand, Stoke are currently searching for a new manager, following the sacking of Neil on Sunday.

That comes after a period of just over 15 months in charge of the Potters for the Scotsman, who led them to a 16th place finish in the Championship last season.

But after a run of four straight defeats, he was given his marching orders by the club over the weekend.

Stoke City last four results Date Opposition Result 25/11 Blackburn Rovers Lost 3-0 28/11 QPR Lost 4-2 02/12 Plymouth Argyle Lost 2-1 09/12 Sheffield Wednesday Lost 1-0 As of 11th December 2023

Coach Paul Gallagher is now in caretaker charge of first-team affairs, although it seems as though Stoke have already identified a potential long-term option for the role.

Stoke approach Smith over managerial vacancy

According to this latest update, the Potters have now made contact with Smith, to establish his potential interest in taking charge at the club.

It is thought that Stoke are keen to bring in a manager with Championship experience, as well as promotion potential, something that Smith does possess.

The 52-year-old previously guided Aston Villa to promotion from the Championship during the 2018/19 season, while he also helped lay the groundwork for Brentford's success at this level.

Smith has also managed Norwich City at this level, and was sacked by the Canaries in December last year, with the club fifth in the second-tier standings.

His last job came in the final weeks of last season, when he was unable to prevent Leicester City from suffering relegation from the Premier League, and he has been out of work since leaving the Foxes in the summer.

Smith would be walking into a relegation battle with Stoke

It would be a tough job for Smith to take on if he did accept an offer to become Stoke City manager.

So far this season, the Potters have taken just 21 points from 20 league games, meaning they are currently 20th in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

They are due to play their first match since the sacking of Neil on Tuesday night, when they host another side currently without a permanent manager - Swansea City - at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke could be making a sensible appointment with Smith

It does feel as though a move for Smith may not be the worst one for the Potters to make.

The 52-year-old has plenty of experience at this level, and is capable of making his sides tough to beat, in the Championship.

Related Key reason behind Alex Neil's Stoke City exit emerges John Coates was candid as he revealed the key reason behind Neil's departure.

That could be exactly what the club need right now, and the fact Smith is out of work could also be useful in terms of making a quick and relatively cheap appointment, allowing him to make a difference while there is still plenty of time remaining in the season.

With that in mind, there could be an argument that this could be a move that is well worth working towards at Stoke City, as they look to get their season back on track.