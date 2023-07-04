Stoke City will no doubt be looking to improve on their league standing after another mediocre campaign in the Championship.

Preparation for the season was hardly ideal, it has to be said, with Alex Neil quickly taking over from Michael O'Neill very early on in the campaign, with the club eventually going on to achieve a 16th place finish.

Since their relegation back to the Championship in 2017/18, finishing around this position has become the norm for Stoke, but with Alex Neil having a full summer to prepare, they will surely be looking to kick on.

Of course, recruitment can also play a big part in potentially doing that, and recent reports suggest that the club could be closing in on their first addition of the summer.

What is the latest Stoke City transfer news?

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Potters are set to snap up former Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens.

The former Republic of Ireland international was released by Sheffield United earlier this summer when his contract at Bramall Lane expired.

Nixon reports that Stevens is set to be a regular starter under boss Alex Neil as he looks to re-shape his Stoke City side.

Interestingly, and encouragingly if you're a Stoke City supporter, Nixon also reports that the club are expecting to sign 'several more' players this summer.

How much will Enda Stevens cost Stoke City?

From a Stoke City perspective, undoubtedly, one of the best things about this deal is that it will cost them nothing.

As touched upon above, Stevens was released by Sheffield United this summer.

This means that the experienced defender can be snapped up on a free transfer.

How did Enda Stevens perform in 2021/22?

It may seem harsh for Sheffield United to release a long-standing player after promotion. However, it must be stressed that Enda Stevens played very little part in the Blades going up last season on the pitch.

In fact, Stevens featured just 12 times in the Championship.

Alex Neil has some important decisions to make this summer.

This was largely due to injuries, though, with two big set-backs ultimately leading to a heavily disrupted campaign for the defender.

The hope will be for Stoke, of course, that he can put these injuries behind him.

Would Enda Stevens be a good signing for Stoke City?

I do think that on a free transfer, bringing in such an experienced player could potentially be a shrewd bit of business for Stoke City.

Stevens has promotion-winning experience and at the current stage of his career, can offer the Potters as much off the field as he can on it.

Indeed, whilst he is set to be a starter for Alex Neil's side, in the dressing room, Stevens could be a real leader for the club as they look to turn around their fortunes.

Given that Stoke City have been lurking in mid-table for so long, they arguably need someone like that.

Sure, Alex Neil will be driving the players, but there needs to be that drive among the playing squad too and I really think Stevens could help provide it.