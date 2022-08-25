Stoke City eyeing 51-year-old as Michael O’Neill replacement

Stoke City are targeting former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager following the sacking of Michael O’Neill, a report from The Sun has claimed.

O’Neill was sacked as Stoke boss earlier on Thursday, following a disappointing start to the season that sees the club 21st in the Championship table, with just four points from their opening five games.

The Potters have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the first round stage by Morecambe, all of which comes off the back of an underwhelming 14th place finish in the Championship last season.

Can you get 24/24 on this Stoke City quiz?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

Now though, it seems it has not taken Stoke long to identify their preferred replacement for O’Neill at the club.

According to this latest update, the Potters have made Dyche their top target to the fill the void in their dugout, as they look to climb back up the Championship table.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Burnley back in April, after a nine-and-a-half-year spell during which he guided the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2016, before establishing them as a regular feature in the top-flight for several years.

Stoke are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent appointment for Stoke if they manage to pull it off.

Dyche has a proven record of getting clubs promoted to the Premier League, and then keeping them at that level, somewhat against the odds, from his time at Burnley.

As a result, he is a manager that could suit the Potters perfectly, and his profile means his appointment would likely go down well with the club’s fans, which could be important given their recent frustrations.

With Dyche out of work, there would be no need for negotiations with other clubs about this deal, which would allow for a quick appointment that could allow for attentions to swiftly be turned back to on the pitch matters, so this does look like one that Stoke should be trying to make happen.