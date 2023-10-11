Highlights Stoke City's Ben Wilmot will be out for up to three months due to a knee injury suffered in a recent match against Southampton.

Stoke City have suffered a major injury blow in the heart of their defence.

As per Stoke City on Twitter, Ben Wilmot is set to miss up to three months worth of action following an injury he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton earlier this month.

The 23-year-old collided with the post in the loss to the Saints, injuring his knee in the process.

The knock has proven more than just a stiff hit, with an issue preventing him from competing for the rest of the calendar year.

Wilmot missed the 2-0 loss to Leicester City at the weekend following the issue, and it has now been confirmed that it will be a lengthy absence on the sidelines for the centre back.

What has Alex Neil said about Ben Wilmot’s injury?

Alex Neil has revealed his disappointment with this development to one of his key players.

The Stoke boss credited Wilmot as being one of his most highly-regarded players in the squad, highlighting just how big of a blow it is for the team to lose him for such a lengthy spell.

“Since I’ve been here, Ben has played every single match for me when he’s been available, so I think everyone will know how highly I rate him,” said Neil, via StokeonTrent Live.

“We made him captain for the cup game at Bournemouth because I think we need to nurture his leadership skills.

“I think he’s got that in him.

“So for him to suffer this injury now is a big blow for us and for him.”

Where are Stoke City in the Championship table?

Wilmot featured in all 10 of the team’s opening league fixtures before missing the loss to the Foxes last weekend.

The defender has been a key player for the Potters since the arrival of Neil as manager just over a year ago.

The 23-year-old helped the team finish 16th in the Championship last year, even contributing three goals from defence.

Stoke will be hoping that he can make a speedy recovery, but it is now quite unlikely that he will play again in 2023.

This comes at a particularly poor time for Stoke, whose form has suffered a significant drop in recent weeks.

Neil’s side have won just one of their last eight league games, which has seen them fall to 21st in the Championship table.

The gap to the relegation zone is just two points going into the October international break.

Next up for the Potters is a meeting with Sunderland on October 21.

How big of a blow is Ben Wilmot’s injury to Stoke?

Wilmot is a key player, no doubt about that, and his loss is a big blow for Neil at a crucial time.

Stoke have moved quickly to sign Ciaran Clark in his place, which does alleviate some of the problems.

Clark brings experience with him, and he is still capable of competing at a Championship level after helping Sheffield United gain promotion last year.

While he’s no long-term solution to Stoke’s defensive woes, he should make for reasonable cover while Wilmot is on the sidelines.

Stoke need to turn around their current form, or the pressure will begin to mount on Neil’s position as manager.