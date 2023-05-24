Stoke City are looking to bolster their midfield as they are looking to sign Daniel Johnson, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Potters will be hoping they can add to their squad this summer after a disappointing season under Alex Neil, as the former Preston manager looks to kick on after his first pre-season with the club.

Major changes will be needed, with the club stagnating in recent years and ultimately dropping down the table.

Neil will be hoping to change that this season and is looking to sign his former player Johnson from Preston once his contract expires.

Stoke City to move for Daniel Johnson

Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror took to Twitter to break the news of the potential signing, suggesting Stoke are first in line once Johnson's contract expires with North End.

Responding to a supporter asking for an update on Preston's business so far this summer, Witcoop said: "Expect Daniel Johnson to leave for Stoke still.

"Not cut and dry. But Stoke are keen and Alex Neil likes the player having worked with him before so watch this space."

This comes after the Jamaican international Preston confirmed that the 30-year-old had been offered a new deal to stay at the club, but is now likely to depart for a reunion with Neil.

Whilst the move isn't a guarantee, considering Johnson's drop-off in form last season and the prospect of moving for a fresh start with a manager he knows well, it would be a surprise if this move didn't happen.

Is it a good move for Stoke City?

With Nick Powell departing and a lack creative potency in the final third causing major issues last season, Johnson could come in to alleviate that.

Whilst he isn't a prolific creator, Johnson's ability to keep play ticking over in the final third will give Stoke greater dominance in games in opposition territory and with the likes of Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell making dynamic runs, it could be fun and prolific move.

That being said, Johnson struggled in a possession based, forward-thinking side under Ryan Lowe at Preston last season, scoring just once and assisting three times.

Should Alex Neil be looking elsewhere?

It could be argued that this type of move for Stoke is more of the same in recent years. Recruiting players that are probably past their peak years.

The likes of Mario Vrancic, Dwight Gayle, Steven Fletcher and James Chester all spring to mind. Stoke should be looking at creating a young, hungry dynamic squad, so perhaps should be looking elsewhere.

That being said, Johnson has an obvious pedigree at Championship level, and has been Preston's most reliable and consistent performer since their return to the Championship in 2015. Whether he still has that ability and consistency remains to be seen, but with Neil knowing him incredibly well, it could be a shrewd move.