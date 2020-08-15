Stoke City expected to sign Champions League winning midfielder next week

Stoke City are set to sign John Obi Mikel on a free next week, reports The Telegraph.

Mikel, 33, is a free agent after being released by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The Nigerian midfielder is best known for his time at Chelsea where he won two Premier Leagues, a Champions League and a Europa League title too.

He made 372 appearances for the London club in total, scoring six goals, before leaving for China in 2017. Two years in China saw him return to England with Middlesbrough in 2018.

Mikel made 18 appearances for Boro in the Championship before heading for Turkey, but now it seems as though he’s set for a second return to England, this time with Michael O’Neill’s Stoke.

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship last season. They looked destined for relegation at the start of the campaign under Nathan Jones – who is now back at Luton Town – but O’Neill has since installed faith back into the Potters.

They managed to finish the season with an eight point gap to the drop zone and after confirming the signing of ex-Premier League striker Steven Fletcher this week, with Morgan Fox and James Chester both arriving for free as well.

The verdict

Stoke, as many expected them to be under O’Neill, are emerging as dark horses for the Championship next season. It’s still very early days but the signs are positive, and the addition of Mikel would only better their chances of returning to the Premier League.

A proven, and vastly experienced player, Mikel would be a huge benefit to the club both on and off the pitch, and it’s a signing that should really excite fans.