Stoke City expected to finalise transfer swoop for Chelsea player

Stoke City are close to completing the signing of Lewis Baker from Chelsea as Michael O’Neill looks to add to his midfield options.

All connected to the club knew it wasn’t going to be a window where they splashed the cash, with the boss tasked with finding loans and free transfers.

He has managed to do that, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis arriving from Manchester City for the rest of the season, whilst Phil Jagielka is poised to sign on a free.

And, Baker is expected to be the next through the door, with Stoke-On-Trent Live revealing that the club are hopeful of agreeing a deal with the European champions for the player, who is way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

It’s not clear whether the former England youth international would arrive on loan or permanently, but with his deal expiring in the summer and no new offer from Chelsea, it’s highly unlikely that he would command a fee if it was a permanent switch.

Baker would be linking up with a Stoke side that are currently 8th in the Championship and hoping to push for promotion.

The verdict

This would appear to be a good move for all parties. Firstly, Baker needs to find a permanent home after a series of loans away from Chelsea to really get his career going.

From Stoke’s perspective, Baker is clearly very talented and he could bring a lot to the team with his technical ability in the middle of the park.

So, this is a low-risk move for the Potters that could pay off and this update suggests there is a confidence an agreement will be reached.

