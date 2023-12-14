Highlights Despite their low position in the table, there is considerable interest in filling the Stoke City managerial vacancy.

Initial talks have been held with several out-of-work managers, including John Eustace, Paul Heckingbottom, Michael Beale, Tony Mowbray, and Slavisa Jokanovic.

Lee Carsley, England's under-21's boss, has been spoken to and Stoke City are considering all options for their next manager.

Alex Neil was sacked on Sunday after his 15-month stint in the Potteries went awry, but there is a decent standard of coach that is interested in the role.

Six linked with Stoke job

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, initial talks have been held with a number of out of work managers, such as John Eustace, Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Beale, whilst Sky Sports have added Tony Mowbray's name to the mix as a leading candidate, just over a week after his surprise departure from Sunderland, as well as Slavisa Jokanovic.

Lee Carsley - England's under-21's boss - has also reportedly been spoken to, and is seemingly clear that the Stoke hierarchy are currently an open book right now, and they are considering all options that present themselves.

Palmer: Eustace, Heckingbottom and Mowbray would be good fits for Stoke

According to former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, the named trio of Eustace, Heckingbottom and Mowbray would all be suitable candidates to replace Neil in the dugout at the Bet365 Stadium, although he cannot narrow it down to a sole preferential name, but he has also picked out Nigel Pearson as someone of interest

"The head coach vacancy at Stoke City is attracting a lot of interest from high-calibre candidates," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Alex Neil has got the best out of squads he has inherited, but has never previously been tasked with stripping a squad back and having to build a new one.

"It's fair to say that this was a disappointing period for Alex - Stoke invested heavily and they were my dark horses for a promotion push, so it's fair to say the squad has underachieved.

"John Eustace, Mick Beale, Tony Mowbray, Paul Heckingbottom, Nigel Pearson, Sam Allardyce and Lee Carsley have all been linked with the job.

"Eustace appears to be the bookies favourite, but you can't argue with the job Mowbray did at Sunderland and Heckingbottom likewise at Sheffield United.

"It's hard to pick a candidate from the names that have been mentioned above as they are all equally capable.

"For me, the choice would be between Pearson, Eustace, Mowbray and Heckingbottom.

"The fans seem to be split on Eustace, comparing his style of play to that of Neil's, but if you select one from the four names above, you would have a very good successor to Alex Neil."

Carsley would be a refreshing change at Stoke

All of Stoke's Championship managers - Nathan Jones, Gary Rowett, Alex Neil and Michael O'Neill - have been relatively experienced within the senior game at the time of their appointments, but none of those have worked out.

The likes of Eustace, Mowbray, Heckingbottom and Pearson - whilst most have promotions on their CV - would be going down that very same route, and it is perhaps time to do something different.

Stoke have a more modern-day setup now with a technical director and a young, multinational squad, so it would make more sense to appoint an up-and-coming coach to the club.

Someone like Carsley, despite being 49 years of age, would fit that mould, but the Coates Family may have other ideas as to who they want to succeed Neil in the dugout.