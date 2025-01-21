Stoke City look to have stolen a march in the race for Liverpool hotshot Jayden Danns this January, with the Potters now in talks with the Merseyside outfit to try and land the striker.

That is according to the latest report from Fraser Fletcher of TEAMtalk, which claims that Arne Slot’s side are in favour of a move to the Championship to further his development in the second-half of the season.

The teenage talent has been the subject of a number of second tier sides so far this season, with Football League World exclusively revealing that up to five teams were chasing his signature, with Stoke battling alongside the likes of Hull, Preston Blackburn and Oxford to secure his services this month.

Tuesday’s update seems to suggest that they may well have the upper hand in negotiations as it stands, with Mark Robins keen to add to his options up top for the remainder of the campaign.

Stoke City in talks to bring Jayden Danns in on loan from Liverpool

With the Potters opening talks with the Premier League leaders regarding a move for Danns, they move one step closer to seeing off their Championship rivals for the highly-regarded youngster .

As the two sides enter talks and his parent club willing for him to be borrowed for the remainder of the season to aid his development, City could well have one of the signings of the transfer window on their hands, as they see off plenty of competition for his signature.

As well as the four other clubs mentioned previously, relegation-threatened duo Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle had also been linked with a move for the striker earlier in the month - according to journalist Darren Witcoop - while FLW sources also revealed Millwall and Derby County also cast an eye over the teenager.

In a relegation battle that looks as tight as ever, having a player who can be relied upon to put the ball in the back of the net could make all the difference between now and May, and Stoke could well be within touching distance of a signing that could help to transform the remainder of their season.

Jayden Danns could be Stoke City’s Tom Cannon replacement

The Potters were in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this month, with Leicester City making the decision to recall striker Tom Cannon, with the frontman now the centre of a tug of war between promotion-rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland.

While the Staffordshire side made the decision to recall Nathan Lowe from a loan spell at Walsall, there is still scope for another fresh face to join the forward line at the bet365 Stadium this winter, and Danns could be set to add even more danger up top in the coming months.

With the Potters among the lowest scorers in the division so far this season, the desire for more potency up top is clear to see, and this latest update sees them one step closer to finding the remedy for the second-half of the 24/25 campaign.