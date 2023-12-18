Stoke City's hunt for Alex Neil's successor as head coach is now into it's second week, and a number of names still remain in the frame.

The likes of John Eustace and Paul Heckingbottom have been spoken to, as well as England under-21's boss Lee Carsley as the Coates Family look to find the next individual to try and take the Potters forward after Neil's 15 months in charge.

When appointing Neil in August 2022, Stoke paid compensation to take the Scotsman from Sunderland, and that could happen once again in terms of the club looking towards a Championship rival to appoint their new boss.

Stoke hold talks with Plymouth over Schumacher

That is because according to reports, they have held talks with Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle over their manager Steven Schumacher.

The 39-year-old won the League One title with the Pilgrims last season and currently has them in 16th position in the second tier table, and he was reported to be admired among the hierarchy at the Bet365 Stadium.

Now, The Telegraph's John Percy has revealed that the two clubs have held discussions over Schumacher potentially heading to the Staffordshire outfit, although it is unclear whether negotiations are ongoing - it has not been stated though whether he is keen or not on the opportunity to manage the former Premier League club.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle Manager Stats (League Only, As Of December 18, 2023) Season Division Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage 2021-22 League One 26 13 5 8 50.00% 2022-23 League One 46 31 8 7 67.39% 2023-24 Championship 22 7 5 10 31.82% 94 51 18 25 54.26%

Schumacher has been in charge at Home Park since December 2021, immediately stepping into the hot-seat following his boss Ryan Lowe heading to manage Preston North End.

With Schumacher in charge, the Pilgrims narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs in 2021-22 but they stormed to the third tier title the following season, fending off the challenge of Ipswich Town and racking up 101 points in the process.

The current campaign has been a learning curve for Schumacher's relatively young Argyle squad at times, but they currently sit 16th in the Championship table and have aspirations of being higher - Stoke's approach though will provide an unwelcome distraction for the Devon club going into the Christmas period.

Money and location could play a factor in Schumacher decision

It is unclear as to whether Schumacher has actually spoken to Stoke or if talks are ongoing just between the two clubs, but even though they currently sit below Plymouth in the table, the Potters are an attractive proposition.

Their full squad rebuild over the summer has brought some very talented young players to the Bet365 Stadium, and of course the funds should be available to improve the squad even further.

They will presumably be also able to offer Schumacher a more lucrative contract, and their location may also factor into Schumacher's desires.

He is from Liverpool and with Stoke only being an hour down the M6, it could give him the chance to relocate back to his home city and bring his family with him too - this could be tempting despite league positions and it wouldn't be a total shock to see negotiations progress.