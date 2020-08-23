Stoke City emerges as potential destination for experienced player

Stoke City could make a move to bring Danny Simpson to the club this summer on a free transfer following the experienced defender’s departure from Huddersfield Town, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Simpson enjoyed a productive spell with Huddersfield in the Championship last season making 24 league appearances and helping the Terriers steady the ship, and the 33-year-old former Premier League winner showed that he still has plenty to offer for sides in the English second tier.

Stoke have already added to their squad this summer with the arrivals of both Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher after they left Sheffield Wednesday, while they have also signed James Chester and John Obi Mikel – and the Potters will still be looking to further strengthen their squad ahead of the start of next season.

It is thought that Simpson is keen to secure another move over the next few weeks and that could potentially make a move to Stoke, who could do with adding to their options at right-back after Tommy Smith struggled to really fully convince last term after his move from Huddersfield.

The verdict

Stoke have already been very busy in the market so far this summer and have already added plenty of experience to their squad, and there could be a case to say that the Potters could now do with focusing on bringing in more younger recruits than Simpson who have potential to develop.

That being said, Simpson is still a player with plenty to offer and he has experience in the Championship which could well prove to be vital for the Potters in their quest to challenge more consistently at the top end of the table next term.

The defender did perform well when called upon at Huddersfield and he could well suit the style of play that Michael O’Neill is trying to instil with the Potters, and while it might not seem the most glamorous of moves it could prove to be a smart one should any deal for Simpson happen.