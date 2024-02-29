Highlights Mmaee and Wesley's moves to Türkiye collapsed, leaving Stoke City short on funds after missing out on the deals.

Mmaee faces uncertainty despite staying due to disputes, but not selling him could be an unexpected blessing in disguise for the Potters.

Stoke's struggles continue as the rebuilding squad fails to make a positive impact, leaving manager Schumacher in a precarious position.

Stoke City pair Ryan Mmaee and Wesley saw moves to Türkiye fall through during the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The Potters have seen plenty of movement in and out of their squad in the past couple of windows, which makes it a surprise that these deals didn't materialise in the end.

It seemed clear that the club required a rebuild during the summer transfer window - and with Harry Souttar's big-money seal to Leicester City aiding them from the previous January, they were able to bring in several additions during the summer transfer window.

Stoke also added to their squad in January with four new players, allowing Steven Schumacher to put his stamp on the squad following his arrival from Plymouth Argyle, but they have so far not had the desired effect on the pitch.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan Ciaran Clark Unattached Permanent Daniel Iversen Leicester City Loan Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Million Manhoef Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Blackburn Rovers Permanent

Unfortunately for th Potters, they currently sit in the Championship relegation zone, with their rebuild not paying dividends thus far.

Plenty of managers have failed to succeed at the Bet365 Stadium in recent years, and Schumacher could be the next manager to be fired without enjoying success there following a very difficult start to life at the club.

Technical Director Ricky Martin has recently been sacked, but that won't help to solve all of Stoke's issues in the short term and more surgery on the squad in the summer could be required to get them back on track.

Two things are certain. Firstly, they need to enjoy a much more successful pre-season camp this year and secondly, anyone who isn't fully dedicated to the Potters' cause needs to be moved on if possible.

Ryan Mmaee and Wesley's Stoke City exits collapse

One of Stoke's many summer signings in the form of Mmaee was ordered to train with the Under-21s after a falling out with Schumacher following the Potters' game against Sunderland during the latter stages of January, and with this in mind, it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen him move on.

He even flew out to Türkiye as he engaged in talks to join a new club, but the player chose to stay put in the end, according to The Telegraph.

Wesley also looked set to join a Turkish club, but that deal fell through in the end and he has remained in Staffordshire too, with their chances of game-time under Schumacher looking slim.

Stoke were thought to be desperate to free up funds, so these failed deals would have been a blow for them - even though they got deals done late in the day for Million Manhoef and Niall Ennis.

Not selling Ryan Mmaee may not be a disaster for Stoke City

Registering four goals and three assists in 24 competitive appearances this term, Mmaee hasn't done a bad job, but he hasn't been in the matchday squad recently for Stoke.

After a falling out with Schumacher, selling him during the January window may have been a good option.

However, he has shown that he can be a good asset and the fact they didn't cash in may be a blessing in disguise for the Potters.

Related The issue Stoke City may face in finding a Steven Schumacher replacement: View Stoke City would struggle to convince any good manager to take the reins at The bet365 Stadium

It may have been wise to sell Wesley though.

He hasn't scored for the Potters this term, so offloading his wage may have been ideal as he has not really made an impact in Staffordshire at all.