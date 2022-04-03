Stoke City defender reveals high expectations for end of season run-in

Stoke welcomed play-off chasing Sheffield United yesterday and were able to overcome them 1-0 to move up to 13th in the table.

Despite an overall disappointing season for Stoke, yesterday’s win was a first successive home win in six months.

As the season comes to an end with seven games to go, results now look unlikely to have an impact on their overall standing for this campaign, with the play-offs seemingly out of reach.

However, defender Josh Tymon still believes his side has a responsibility to end the season on a strong note as he told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “We need to end this season as strongly as we possibly can now, because that momentum will go with us into the start of next season.

“We finished last season strongly and that helped us to get going from the off this time round, and whilst we weren’t able to build upon that throughout the season, we know how important it is to finish strongly.

“Look, at this level, if you don’t have enough weeks where you win two or three matches then you are going to get stuck in the pile, and that is the problem for us – we haven’t had enough of those really positive runs this season for whatever reason.”

Now his side have this win behind them, Tymon is hopeful this will be the start of a strong run to end the season with as he said: “We have to change that, and that is something we are looking to do now. We have two wins behind us and hopefully we can go to Reading on Tuesday and make it three.

“If we can do that then it would be another positive step for us, and it would give us even greater confidence that we can end this season strongly too.”

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s win was a good one for Stoke, Sheffield United are a good side who are battling it out at the top of the table so to overcome them shows the Potters have some quality in their side.

Although Stoke have nothing to play for now, the players in that squad will want to lift the mood after a poor season and there will also be members of the dressing room playing for a new contract meaning the pressure is still on.

With their next game against Reading who are fighting to keep themselves away from the relegation zone, Stoke will face a hard game.

However, they will be hoping they can take the confidence from today’s game into Tuesday night and get themselves another result.