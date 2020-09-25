Stoke City defender linked with departure amid interest from European club

Stoke City defender Josh Tymon has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Italian side Brescia according to Bresciaoggi.

Tymon signed for the club in 2017 from Hull City, but hasn’t made a notable impact with the Potters as of yet.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances in all competitions this term, and will fancy his chances of nailing down a spot in the starting XI on a consistent basis.

Brescia were relegated from the Italian top-flight last season, and it remains to be seen as to whether Tymon is willing to consider a move to the club.

Tymon does have experience of playing in Europe out on loan, having played for Portuguese side Famalicão in the 2019/20 season, where he made seven appearances altogether for them.

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship table last season, and will be hoping that they can push themselves further up the second-tier standings this term.

The Potters are currently sat 18th in the table after their opening two matches of the 2020/21 season, and will be eager to get their first win of this year’s campaign at the earliest of opportunities.

Stoke are next in action this weekend, when they take on Preston North End at Deepdale, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Can you identify these Stoke City players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Jordan Thompson Lee Gregory Tommy Smith Thomas Edwards

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if he wanted to move there.

Tymon has recently forced his way into the Stoke City first-team plans this term, and I don’t expect him to be willing to leave the club at this stage of his career.

He should get his head done with the Potters for now, and if he can impress from now until the January transfer window, then he can reassess his options in the New Year.

But for now, I think his development is best served with Stoke City in the Championship.