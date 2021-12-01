Stoke City defender Harry Souttar shares update on his road to recovery from injury

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has revealed on Instagram that he has now had surgery on his knee injury.

The 23-year-old is set to be out of action for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after sustaining ligament damage during an appearance for Australia in the November international break.

Souttar was stretchered off of the field of play in the second-half of the Socceroos’ clash with Saudi Arabia.

Since losing the defender to injury, Stoke have suffered two defeats in their last three Championship fixtures.

After being beaten by Bristol City, the Potters would have been hoping to deliver a response to this setback in their clash with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

However, Stoke succumbed to another defeat in this fixture as Reda Khadra netted the winning goal for Tony Mowbray’s side at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters will now be looking to get back on track in the Championship by securing a positive result in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Ahead of this fixture, Souttar has taken to Instagram to offer an update on his road to recovery.

Using Instagram’s Stories feature, the defender shared a picture of himself with the caption: “Operation done.

“Thanks for the messages.”

The Verdict

Having now had surgery on his issue, Souttar will be looking to take the next steps in his rehabilitation from injury.

When he is fit enough to feature, it will be intriguing to see whether he will be playing in the Championship or the Premier League for Stoke.

Currently seventh in the second-tier standings, Stoke will be determined to push on at this level under the guidance of Michael O’Neill over the Christmas period.

If the Potters are able to pick up points on a regular basis this month, they will be in a commanding position heading into the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.