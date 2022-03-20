Stoke City defender gives his verdict on yesterday’s win against Millwall

After a tough run which has seen them lose three of their last five league games and draw the remaining two, Stoke City picked up a much needed win as they hosted Millwall yesterday.

As well as the three points, after conceding eight goals in their previous five league games, the Potters will be happy to have come away from the game with a clean sheet.

Josh Tymon has an important part of the team this season having played in all but two of their games this season making 36 league appearances.

Following his side’s win, the defender took to Twitter to celebrate. A picture of himself was accompanied by the caption, “Deserved that yesterday after a difficult couple of weeks but that just sums up the lads we have in the dressing room. Three points and a shift from everyone! See you after the break.”

The win sees Stoke go into the international break 15th in the table whilst their opponents now sit 10th and four points away from the play-offs.

After the international break, Stoke face another tough game as they welcome 5th place Sheffield United. However, Tymon will be hoping his side can carry on a better urn of form now.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played for Bayern Munich and PSG, forward, 32-years old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Jese Marko Arnautovic Xherdan Shaqiri

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s three points was a well needed win for Stoke who have been on a poor run of form of late. In a way it’s a shame for them that they now face the international break as they could have taken the momentum from yesterday’s game straight into another but no doubt the players will be working hard during their time off to make sure they can provide a similar performance.

From Tymon’s tweet you can tell that the dressing room is a united place which is helpful for a team that’s trying to pick up their form and they all played for each other and the shirt yesterday.

Stoke City’s players are under no illusions and they know what they have provided the fans with this season has not been up to scratch. However, from Tymon’s words you can see that they’re keen to pick it up and give the fans something to shout about.

They face a tough first game back after the international break but being the home team, if they can get good support behind them they could definitely try and push to get a result in that game.