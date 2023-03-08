Stoke City dealt significant blow regarding January signing

Stoke City‘s injury woes are set to continue as goalkeeper Matija Sarkic looks set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

As per reports from the country of Montenegro – via StokeonTrentLive – Sarkic has had to drop out of their international fixtures later in March due to an issue he picked up in this past weekend’s 5-1 drubbing of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The 25-year-old had to be withdrawn at half-time due to a quad injury and was replaced by Jack Bonham, and it looks like he could be stepping in for the rest of the season as it has been claimed that Sarkic will miss between eight and 10 weeks of action due to the setback.

Sarkic arrived on loan from Wolves late on in the January transfer window, and he has played in all seven Championship matches since his arrival to replace Josef Bursik.

However, he could have now played the last match of his temporary stint at the Bet365 Stadium should his injury be as severe as reported – there is no fixed fee in Stoke’s deal with Wolves to potentially make Sarkic a full-time Potters player this summer.

The Verdict

Sarkic appears to have been impressive enough for Stoke so far judging by the social media reaction of disappointment to this news.

Neither Bursik or Bonham were too convincing in-between the sticks in the first half of the season, so Alex Neil moved for a more commanding goalkeeper.

The Montenegran was doing well so potentially being out for the remainder of the campaign will be a big blow as Stoke will want to finish as high up the table as they possibly can.

It’s unlikely that Sarkic will have too much of a future at Molineux, so despite this setback Stoke should do all they can still to sign him permanently before the 2023-24 season as he’s definitely a long-term solution in goal.