Highlights Stoke City's goalkeeper Mark Travers has returned to Bournemouth due to exceptional circumstances, causing a setback for the Potters.

Travers has been a reliable performer for Stoke this season, but now an opportunity arises for Jack Bonham to step up as the number one goalkeeper.

With Travers unable to move until January, Stoke will have to wait to address their goalkeeping department, and they face a tough match against Middlesbrough next.

Stoke City have confirmed that goalkeeper Mark Travers has returned to Bournemouth after the Premier League club cited ‘exceptional circumstances’ to trigger a recall.

Mark Travers returns to Bournemouth

The Ireland international joined the Potters in the summer, on a loan that was meant to be until the end of the season.

And, it looked like a shrewd bit of business from Alex Neil’s side, as Travers has played in every game, and whilst it’s been a mixed season for Stoke, the keeper has generally impressed.

However, an injury to number one Neto, and experienced backup Darren Randolph meant that Andrei Radu is the only senior stopper at Dean Court.

Therefore, Bournemouth applied to the league to get special dispensation to bring Travers back, and it was announced today that it has been approved, meaning the keeper will be in the Cherries squad for their game against Burnley on Saturday.

How big a blow is this for Stoke?

After successive victories at home to promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Leeds, there is finally some optimism around Stoke after that disappointing start.

So, losing the first-choice keeper is a real setback, and it will have come out of the blue for Neil, so you have huge sympathy for the boss in this instance.

Travers has been a reliable performer in goal this season, making some key saves, and he has particularly shown his quality in the past two games.

But, this will present an opportunity for Jack Bonham, and it’s not like Stoke will be bringing in a rookie.

The 30-year-old has clocked up hundreds of games in the Football League over the years, which includes making 38 appearances for Stoke in the Championship in the previous two seasons.

Now, Bonham needs to step up and take this opportunity, as he is likely to be the number one over the next few months.

Will Mark Travers return to Stoke?

Now Travers is back at Bournemouth, he will not be able to move again until January, as this recall is very unusual and entirely because of the injury situation that Andoni Iraola has.

If Travers plays for Bournemouth, then the only possible club he will be able to sign for in the New Year is Stoke, as you can’t play for three clubs in one season.

But, with Neto struggling for form, and doubts over Radu, the 24-year-old will surely see this as a great chance to secure the number one shirt at the Premier League side.

Either way, the recruitment team at Stoke will have to wait until January to address the goalkeeping department.

What next for Stoke?

The Potters are back in action on Saturday, when they make the trip to Teesside to take on a Middlesbrough side that are flying at the moment.

A win at Norwich in the week made it six on the bounce for Michael Carrick’s side, but Stoke will be confident after recent displays.

As mentioned, Bonham is sure to start, but Neil will no doubt want to keep the changes to a minimum to maintain the momentum they've found.