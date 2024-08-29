Stoke City midfielder Daniel Johnson has had his contract cancelled at Stoke City by mutual consent to allow him to make a fresh move away from the bet365 Stadium.

As first reported by journalist Pete O'Rourke and now confirmed by the club, the Jamaica international has departed the Staffordshire outfit, amid interest from unnamed Turkish teams.

Johnson joined Stoke on a free after an eight-and-a-half year stint at Preston North End, where he cemented himself as a modern day club icon, but after running down his deal at Deepdale to make the move to City, the last 12 months of his career have not gone to plan.

Daniel Johnson's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Preston North End 336 57 38 Stoke City 31 2 2 Chesterfield 13 0 6 Oldham Athletic 7 3 1 Yeovil Town 5 0 0

Johnson hasn't been involved in any of the Potters' opening Championship games, but played a full 90 minutes in the unfamiliar role of left-back in a 2-0 victory over Carlisle United in the EFL Cup first round.

Stoke City terminate Daniel Johnson contract ahead of transfer deadline day

Johnson had an unremarkable year in Stoke-on-Trent, but has made the choice to leave ahead of the transfer deadline, and looks likely to depart England for the first time in his career.

He did struggle for game time in the second half of the season when Schumacher took over from Alex Neil, and there were seemingly no room in the Stoke manager's plans for the 31-year-old this season.

Schumacher's appointment seems to have pushed Johnson out of the side completely, as he appeared pretty regularly under former Potters boss Alex Neil, who also managed him for Preston.

There were reports that Stoke were open to selling Johnson in January, despite only playing at the bet365 Stadium for just six months.

Schumacher made Johnson's position in the squad clear after leaving the midfielder out of Stoke's squad for their shock 5-0 victory versus Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Schumacher told StokeonTrentLive: "Jordan Thompson has had a little niggle so he wasn't available. DJ (Johnson) and Bakes (Lewis Baker) and Andre Vidigal were left out of the squad."

Just days later, and Johnson has now left the Potters in the hope of a late move during tomorrow's deadline.

Daniel Johnson, Stoke City decision is best for all parties

Johnson's contract being terminated seems like the best move for all parties.

The Jamaican still had an array of experience that could be provided for a fairly packed Stoke squad, but with the number of midfielders that are available to the Potters, it was always likely Johnson wouldn't be happy with his game time.

The Potters currently have 10 options that can play in their middle three (before Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker move on), and even with Johnson being on the more attacking side, he seemed far down the pecking order behind Andrew Moran, who is on loan from Brighton, and South Korean attacking midfielder Jun-ho Bae, who has started his Potters career brightly.

With Johnson's game time tailing off in the second part of the season, it never looked likely that the 31-year-old was going to be a part of Schumacher's plans again.

Now, Johnson is the subject of interest from Turkish clubs, and his free agent status now allows him to negotiate with a new team beyond Friday's transfer deadline.