Stoke City have released Aden Flint, Phil Jagielka and Demeaco Duhaney as their centre-backs with their contracts up, leaving just two senior centre-backs at the club. It's a window that will leave a lot to deal with, though Stoke fans will be confident that Alex Neil can conjure up some magic to perhaps propel them to a play-off place and beyond.

But there is one centre-back that they should be targeting to bring them back to the big time - and on a free transfer, it's a no-brainer.

Jack Whatmough has been credited with heavy Championship interest over the past week - but Stoke, who haven't been linked with his signature, should be a club that are heavily considering him.

Why would Jack Whatmough be a good fit for Stoke City?

With all due respect to Flint, he is a limited defender in terms of bringing the ball out of play and playing on the front foot. A more pragmatic defender, he is one of the best in the business. As per Fbref, he is in the bottom ten percentile for progressive passes, the bottom percentile for progressive carries and the bottom seven percentile for pass completion.

Of course, there has been a more pragmatic style of play with Alex Neil at the helm, but it's the completion of long passes that are the key drawbacks of Flint's play.

Compare that to Whatmough, who is much better and easier on the eye at bringing the ball out of defence, and coupled next to Ben Wilmot - who is equally good at the above - and you have Stoke as a side that are equally good at defending, but way better on the ball going forward.

That can only benefit the club that only scored 55 goals last season, less than all but three of the above them, having finished 16th - but also being similarly strong defensively and, almost more importantly, having a player who is seven years younger than Flint.

Who has Jack Whatmough been linked with?

QPR, Bristol City, Coventry and Preston are all keen on Whatmough. Two of those teams finished above Stoke last season, and were all renowned for conceding goals - only Coventry conceded less than the Potters.

Whatmough, of course, can leave Wigan on a free transfer having chosen to do so following the non-payment of his wages in their financially ruined season.

It leaves the Greater Manchester club in tatters, but with Championship interest in his services you can't help but feel that he would have left the DW Stadium anyway.