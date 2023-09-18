Highlights Sead Haksabanovic could be one of Stoke City's best signings of the summer, filling in a spot left vacant by Chiquinho.

Haksabanovic, a Montenegrin international, has shown promise in his previous clubs, including a stint at Celtic.

Stoke City is in need of firepower, and Haksabanovic has the potential to make an immediate impact with his dribbling skills and ability to create chances.

Sead Haksabanovic was one of a whopping 18 new faces to join Stoke City during the summer transfer window.

The Potters began pre-season with a depleted squad, having let a number of assets leave at the end of their existing contracts. Their need for fresh signings was further heightened following the sales of Jacob Brown, Connor Taylor and then Josh Tymon at the end of the window.

Alex Neil's relentless recruitment drive began in the first week of July, as experienced left-back, Enda Stevens penned a one-year contract. This started a long string of new additions, who moved to the Potteries from various destinations.

Three deals were finalised on Deadline Day. Long-term target, Junior Tchamadeu was brought in from League Two outfit Colchester United and was joined by the versatile Lynden Gooch, who made the switch from Sunderland.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

The signing of Haksabanovic was an intriguing one, as the spot had already been occupied by Chiquinho. The Portuguese winger joined temporarily from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his loan move was curtailed after just a month.

Looking for a replacement at short notice, Neil and his team turned to Haksabanovic, and this could look to be one of the club's best acquisitions of the summer.

Who is Sead Haksabanovic?

After emerging in his homeland, Sweden, Haksabanovic was snapped up by West Ham United as an 18-year-old. He never made a league showing in East London and promptly moved back to Scandinavia upon returning from a loan move.

After a stint with Russian side, Rubin Kazan, the winger tried his luck in Britain once again. This time, he moved to Scottish behemoths, Celtic. So far, he has made 44 appearances for the Hoops and was awarded the Cinch Premiership Player of the Month award last November after scoring thrice.

Despite playing for Sweden's youth sides, Haksabanovic is a Montenegran international and has represented them since 2017.

Could Haksabanovic be Stoke's key man?

Stoke are in desperate need of firepower after a relatively poor start to the season. Early season wins against Rotherham United, West Bromwich Albion, and Watford have been countered by defeats to Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Millwall and Norwich City. The Potters are languishing in 19th, with just six points to their name.

Their signings are naturally taking their time to gel, but Haksabanovic could be one to make a more immediate impact. He made his first appearance in red and white after being introduced in place of Wesley after 61 minutes and looked to be a livewire - something that Stoke have been missing since Andre Vidigal sustained an ankle injury before the international break.

At Carrow Road, the Montenegro international completed the joint most dribbles on the pitch, created two chances, and completed 81% of his passes. This contributed to a much improved second-half team performance.

Haksabanovic could be key this season and command a starting spot on the wing. He will next have the chance to show the Stoke faithful what he can do on Wednesday, as City travel to Huddersfield, who are amongst those tipped to be relegated.

If that proves the case, the Potters will end up as the real winners from the transfer saga involving Celtic and Wolves.