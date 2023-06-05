West Bromwich Albion head of recruitment Ian Pearce is under consideration as a potential candidate to come in at league rivals Stoke City, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The Potters are currently without a transfer chief and have been since the departure of Alex Aldridge - but could now address this area with the Potters reported to be putting the finishing touches to their recruitment department ahead of the summer window.

They may have already made approaches for free agents ahead of the upcoming window, with out-of-contract players free to discuss terms with the Staffordshire outfit.

Ricky Martin may have a role to play in transfers as the club's technical director, but this looks set to be a very busy summer period for Stoke who are in need of a rebuild following the departure of their loanees and out-of-contract players.

What task faces Ian Pearce at Stoke City?

A fast start to the summer window could be key for the Potters and this is why Pearce will be busy from day one if he comes in.

Will Smallbone, Dujon Sterling, Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe have all left the club on the expiration of their loan deals - and the departures of Pearson and Smallbone could be particularly costly if they don't replace them.

Both were great assets in the middle of the park alongside Josh Laurent, who benefitted hugely from the former loan duo's presence alongside him.

Fellow midfielders Nick Powell and Sam Clucas have also left, alongside Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox and Phil Jagielka, with work to be done in defence too.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they move for a goalkeeper either after Sarkic's loan spell came to an end.

Is Ian Pearce a good fit for Stoke City?

In fairness to Pearce, he helped to lure some decent free agents to Albion last summer.

John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all came in for a combined total of £0, excellent business for the Baggies even if they are paying all three a decent wage.

Erik Pieters, Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante have also proven to be excellent additions, so Pearce should be commended for some of his work in the past 12 months.

The signings of Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly haven't worked out so well, but the Baggies were fishing in a very small pond at that point with the window shut, so Pearce could be a good figure to have at the bet365 Stadium.

He will know the Championship extremely well from his time at The Hawthorns and with this, he should know the type of players Stoke need.