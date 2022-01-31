Stoke City considering late move for Arsenal player

Stoke City are weighing up the decision to make Arsenal an offer for Omar Rekik.

Rekik, 20, could make a remarkably late switch from the Emirates to Stoke with the transfer deadline looming.

The window slams shut at 11pm this evening, and Michael O’Neill is reportedly looking into making a loan offer for Rekik, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The defender is currently on his way back from Cameroon having helped his nation, Tunisia, reach the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

His performances have put him on O’Neill’s radar, with the club now set to decide on whether or not to make a move for the highly rated player.

Josh Maja is also said to be on Stoke’s radar, as they look to secure his signing on an initial loan deal from Bordeaux.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Stoke player Charlie Adam ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Stoke are currently 12th in the Championship. The Potters are winless in their last three games, most recently drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

O’Neill’s side are six points adrift of sixth place Middlesbrough, with recent results seeing the team plummet down the table.

Up next for Stoke is the visit of Wigan Athletic to the Bet365 Stadium for the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on February 5.

The Verdict

Rekik is a promising talent. That he has been representing his nation at an international tournament this month speaks volumes for his abilities.

This would be a solid signing to bolster Stoke’s backline, which has let them down in recent weeks.

O’Neill’s side have kept one clean sheet in six weeks and their record compares poorly to the top six.

This would also be great experience for Rekik, who could use the game time to prove himself at this level.