Stoke City considering January swoop for experienced Championship man

Stoke City could sign Chris Brunt this month as the midfielder struggles to get any game time at West Brom.

The 35-year-old has made over 400 appearances for the Baggies and has rightly established himself as a legend at The Hawthorns for all he has done over the years.

However, he is way down the pecking order under Slaven Bilic this season, with Brunt making just four appearances in the Championship – all as a sub.

Therefore, The Athletic are reporting that a move to Stoke could be on the cards as he looks to get more minutes.

As well as that, the chance to link up with Michael O’Neill, the manager Brunt played under for Northern Ireland will appeal, whilst the report also adds the fact he wouldn’t have to relocate will also be a positive factor.

Even though Albion would want to keep Brunt, it is believed that they wouldn’t stand in Brunt’s way if he wanted to secure a move on a short-term deal to the Potters, who are firmly in a relegation battle.

Do you know where these 15 ex-Stoke City players are playing now?

1 of 15 Tom Soares had a forgettable time with Stoke City but where is he now? Wimbledon Stevenage Crewe Chesterfield

The verdict

This would be a sensible move for all parties. Firstly, Stoke are in a relegation battle and bringing someone in with Brunt’s experience would make sense, plus he can be a real asset from set-plays and knows the boss.

From Albion’s perspective, they don’t really need the player and with Gareth Barry around they have that experienced figure to help the younger players.

So, you wouldn’t be surprised if this does happen in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.