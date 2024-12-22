Walsall's on loan striker Nathan Lowe could be recalled by Stoke City in January, with the Potters weighing up whether to bring him back from his temporary stint in League Two.

Lowe joined the Potters' academy in 2016 as a 10-year-old, and has worked his way through the youth ranks to the first-team to be handed his first consistent opportunities in senior football in the last couple of seasons. He progressed through the youth system with the Potters, playing regularly for the club's U-18, U-21, and U-23 sides over the past three years.

A classic number nine, the 19-year-old is extremely well thought of by the Staffordshire outfit, which was reflected by the fact he signed a three-year professional contract shortly after his 17th birthday. He was particularly prolific at U-18 level in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, too.

Then, having made 15 appearances for the Potters in all competitions last season, the decision was made for Lowe to join Walsall for the 24/25 season, with the 19-year-old given a chance to prove what he can do in the bottom rung of the EFL.

Lowe is lucky to have had the opportunity to perform for the first-team at a young age. However, the striker needed game time if he wanted to give himself the best chance of developing in the coming years and a loan exit was always likely to be ideal for him in the summer.

Nathan Lowe recall from Walsall

Ever since he made the move to the Bescot Stadium, the forward has been in inspired form, as Mat Sadler’s side continue to set the pace as Walsall lead the pack at the top of the fourth division.

Lowe has been paramount to everything that his temporary side have been doing right at the top end of the pitch, and the confidence is evidently oozing out of the teenager at this moment in time. Across 26 games this season, he has managed a resounding 13 goals and has six assists to go alongside that as well.

Now, Darren Witcoop is reporting that he could be set to return to Stoke, although it is unclear whether Narcis Pelach intends to use the striker or loan him out to a higher level than League Two. Witcoop states that a decision on his future is to be made shortly, with the transfer window opening in just over a week's time.

The England U-19 striker is highly thought of in the Midlands, and, having made his senior debut in early 2023, signed a new, long-term deal in January that will keep him with the Potters until 2028. City know they have a star in the making under their wing as it stands, and after failing with big-money moves for forwards in the past, they could have a player ready to lead the line who cost nothing.

Per the Daily Mail, Lowe is someone that has been on the radar of Premier League clubs in the past, including Newcastle United, highlighting his potential.

Nathan Lowe's Walsall exploits

The youngster is a real physical presence, both aerially and in terms of pace in behind. He's able to play the main striker's role comfortably, given that he is strong in his hold-up play, with real tenacity in the press.

It must be remembered that Nathan Lowe is only 19 years old, so there is no shame in being loaned out, and the fact he played semi-regularly in the Championship last season is an impressive feat in itself. However, Stoke know that playing and scoring regularly will be doing his development good, and they will not want to disrupt that.

It was clear that playing senior football, whether that was in League One or League Two, would help Lowe develop the physical side of his game, and there's no doubt that he'd return to Stoke as a better player than when he left.

However, game time remains vital and keeping him at Walsall may be far more beneficial than sporadic game time back at Stoke.