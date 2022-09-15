Stoke City confirm transfer update involving midfielder

Stoke City have confirmed that Peter Etebo has left the club to join Greek side Aris on a permanent basis.

The midfielder, who has won 44 caps for Nigeria, joined the Potters in 2018 after they had been relegated from the Premier League and there was a lot of excitement about his arrival.

However, Etebo failed to live up to the hype, and he has gone on to make just 51 appearances since his arrival.

The 26-year-old has had loan spells with Galatasaray, Getafe and Watford over the years, and another move was always on the cards this summer, with Stoke announcing this evening that Etebo had left.

The switch to Aris has been on the cards for a week or so now, although the details weren’t clear, but it has been revealed the player has left on a permanent deal, instead of fulfilling the final year of his contract that was remaining at the Bet365 Stadium.

Etebo will link up with former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew, who is in charge of the top-flight outfit.

The verdict

This was to be expected as Etebo has no future at the club and it just seemed as though they needed to get the right deal to get the move done.

That has happened now and it’s good for the club that he has left permanently, although his contract situation meant Etebo had already realistically played his last game for the club.

Unfortunately, Etebo’s time with Stoke didn’t work out and he will be viewed as one of a few expensive mistakes made by the club during that period, even if he showed flashes of his talent.

