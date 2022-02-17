Stoke City confirm player’s exit on loan

Tom Edwards has rejoined New York Red Bulls on a season-long loan from Stoke City, the club announced this afternoon.

The 23-year-old has a contract at the bet365 Stadium running until the summer of 2024, and spent the whole of the 2021 MLS campaign with the Red Bulls as they were knocked out in the first round of the play-offs.

The MLS season runs from March to December and therefore Edwards will not be in contention for a return to Stoke until we near 2023.

The academy graduate has not played for the Potters since the 2019/20 season and will resume his MLS career under the tutelage of former Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber.

Edwards has played more as a centre back for the Red Bulls where he has taken up a right back role more regularly for the Potters, and he will certainly be a familiar name to lookout for in the Red Bulls’ push to qualify for the play-offs from the Eastern Conference.

With Tommy Smith, Demeaco Duhaney and even Ben Wilmot earning first team opportunities at right back under Michael O’Neill this season, this feels like the best move for both parties.

Hopefully, Edwards can continue his development in MLS and return to Stoke a more viable option midway through next season.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Stoke City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Ryan Shawcross More Less

Stoke’s squad depth has improved significantly in the last few transfer windows and therefore it was always going to be hard for Edwards to force his way into the reckoning when he returned in December.

The 23-year-old still has plenty of time left on his contract and will still have a season and a half left when his loan deal reaches its conclusion.

It will be interesting to monitor Edwards’ career trajectory, considering that when he returns to England, he will likely have far more experience in MLS than any other league.

The league has certainly increased in quality and profile in the last few years and other EFL clubs could begin utilising it as a potential loan destination for some of their out of favour younger players.