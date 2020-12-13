Stoke City confirm significant player setback

Stoke City have revealed that top scorer Tyrese Campbell is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

Stoke City can confirm that Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the remainder of the 2020/21 season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 13, 2020

The talented 20-year-old, who has scored six times and registered five assists in the league, was forced off as the Potters lost to Cardiff City in midweek.

As a result, he was ruled out of yesterday’s draw with Derby, as further tests and scans took place.

And, the outcome of those have been confirmed, with Stoke City sharing the bad news on their official site this afternoon. Boss Michael O’Neill also spoke following the update, as he shared his sympathy with the player.

“It’s a cruel blow for us but even more so for Tyrese, a young man with a great future who had been performing so well for us this season.”

Steven Fletcher made a welcome return to the Stoke XI at Pride Park, but it remains to be seen if the Potters plan to use the upcoming January transfer window to find a replacement for Campbell.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel sorry for Campbell following this news. He is a fantastic young player who had been a consistent performer in the Championship, so he will be devastated right now.

As for Stoke, it’s going to be really hard to replace the forward for O’Neill. Not only is he a goalscorer, but Campbell offers a major threat with his pace in behind.

Perhaps the only positive is that January is just around the corner, so the club can look to do some business, which is clearly needed now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.