Stoke City confirm player agreement finalised

Stoke City have announced that Jordan Thompson has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

We're delighted to announce @x88_j has signed a new contract with the Club 🙌#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC 🇺🇦 (@stokecity) April 29, 2022

The Northern Ireland international was brought to the Potters from Blackpool by Michael O’Neill in the January window in 2020, linking up with the man who handed him his national team debut.

That deal was expiring in the summer, so there were doubts about Thompson’s future, but the club revealed today that fresh terms have been agreed on a new two-year contract.

Securing the 25-year-old will be a relief for O’Neill because he has regularly turned to Thompson since his arrival, even if injuries have restricted the midfielder to just 18 appearances this season.

Nevertheless, he could still have a big role to play next season, when O’Neill will surely be hoping to build a squad that is capable of pushing for a top six finish after an underwhelming campaign this time around.

Stoke are back in action against Middlesbrough tomorrow when they make the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

The verdict

This seems like a very good bit of business from Stoke because Thompson is something of an unsung hero when he plays, working hard in midfield and a good team player.

So, keeping him makes total sense and there will be a relief for all parties that this has been sorted.

Now, he will want to stay fit and to play an important role for Stoke next season when they will surely have ambitions of breaking into the top six and Thompson could be key to that.

