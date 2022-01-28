Stoke City confirm fresh player agreement

D’Margio Wright-Phillips has earned a new contract with Stoke City.

The third generation forward made his professional debut earlier this month for the Potters and has now sealed a new deal with the club.

Wright-Phillips, 20, is now contracted with Stoke for the next two and a half-years following this agreement.

The youngster has displayed fine form since his emergence in the FA Cup Third Round tie against Leyton Orient.

Wright-Phillips, the son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of Ian Wright, scored the first goal of his career in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham last weekend.

Michael O’Neill warned the player this is still only the beginning and he will need to continue working hard on his game to maintain his position in the team.

“D’Margio had been training with the first team for a number of weeks before we decided the time was right to give him an opportunity to play,” said O’Neill, ,via the club’s official website.

“He is still a young player with a great deal of development ahead of him but and he has really impressed myself and the coaching staff with his attitude and willingness to learn and deserves his new contract.”

Stoke are currently fighting for a play-off place in the Championship. The Potters are 11th in the table, with 38 points from 27. The gap to sixth place Huddersfield Town is six points, with O’Neill’s side having a game in hand.

Stoke next face Huddersfield this evening at the John Smith Stadium.

The Verdict

This is exciting news for Stoke. Wright-Phillips has shown bags of talent so far in his time with the club.

He is still quite young and will continue to grow into a more established player.

Wright-Phillips also has tons of experience to call upon given his lineage and that will be remarkably useful for him in his own development as a professional.

Tying him down to a longer contract is a smart move for Stoke as it commits him to the club for the key stages in the early parts of his career.